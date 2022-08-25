FanDuel to launch FanDuel+ TV service

The company’s distributed linear cable television network and its OTT platform FanDuel+ are expected to go live in September.

US.- FanDuel Group has confirmed the launch of its FanDuel TV service, which will include a distributed linear cable television network and OTT platform FanDuel+. The service is expected to go live in September, becoming the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports betting content.

FanDuel customers will be able to access FanDuel+ for free through their accounts. Media personality Kay Adams has been named as the FanDuel TV network headliner. Adams will host a live morning show broadcast from Monday to Friday featuring guests from the sports and entertainment industries.

Sports analyst Pat McAfee will join FanDuel TV as a content producer while Lisa Kerney will continue to host her sports betting show “More Ways to Win.”

FanDuel CCO Mike Raffensperger said: “FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand. We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most.

“Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app.”

The Nevada Gaming Commission approves FanDuel sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas

FanDuel has been granted an initial licence approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission following its agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook. The approval still requires a final sign-off, with the commission to meet again on August 25.

Under the agreement with Boyd Gaming, FanDuel will provide betting odds and make recommendations on any wagering line movements to Fremont sportsbook personnel, who will still be Boyd employees. The sportsbook co-branding does not include a FanDuel mobile app.