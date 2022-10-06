FanDuel becomes Gaming Society’s first sportsbook partnership

FanDuel will sponsor the platform’s NFL-focused newsletter and will include regular betting tips.

US.- Fanduel has signed a partnership with sports betting and gaming platform Gaming Society to become the platform’s first official sportsbook partner. Through the deal, FanDuel will sponsor Gaming Society’s NFL-focused newsletter, which analyses sports betting and gamification. The newsletter will include regular betting tips in a weekly segment titled “The Betting Academy”.

Jaymee Messler, CEO of Gaming Society, said: “At Gaming Society, we are continuing to expand content and engagement features for sports fans, and we are thrilled to partner with FanDuel with a shared goal of making sports betting more inclusive and welcoming to all sports fans, and women fans in particular.

“Through our partnership, we will be able to reach and responsibly onboard new waves of fans to the betting industry.”

Amy Howe, CEO of Gaming Society added: “FanDuel has driven great awareness among female sports fans – leading into this season, we found that nearly two-thirds of female NFL fans in live sportsbook states were aware of FanDuel.

“We are excited to be the first sports betting operator to partner with Gaming Society. FanDuel knows that women are sports fans, and we want to tap into already established communities that are seeking out sports betting content in environments that speak directly to them.”

In September, FanDuel announced a multiyear partnership extension to its partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) as Official Sportsbook Partner and Official Daily Fantasy Partner. The original agreement in 2017 was the company’s first partnership with a women’s professional sports league. It was the first major fantasy operator to launch a WNBA game.

FanDuel approved to co-brand Fremont Casino sportsbook

FanDuel has been granted final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission following its agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas. The approval gives FanDuel its first Nevada presence since 2015.

FanDuel and Boyd are redeveloping and rebranding the sportsbook at the Fremont Hotel & Casino under the FanDuel brand. No other properties are included. Boyd will continue to operate the sportsbook with FanDuel providing information, advice, and support for setting odds and prices and risk management.