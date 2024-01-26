FanDuel names Vegas Matt as brand ambassador

Vegas Matt will appear at customer events.

US.- FanDuel Group has named content creator Vegas Matt as a brand ambassador for FanDuel Casino. Matt will create content for his social channels including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram to showcase the product offering available on FanDuel Casino. He will also appear at customer events.

Daniele Phillips, vice president of brand strategy at FanDuel Casino, said: “Vegas Matt is a talented content creator with a passionate casino following that can help us engage with new and existing customers through various content forms. We look forward to Vegas Matt bringing the fun and entertainment he brings to his content by showcasing FanDuel Casino and everything we have to offer. Vegas Matt will help us reach new audiences and provide them with engaging casino content available on our platform.”

Vegas Matt commented: “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with FanDuel Casino. I look forward to introducing our amazing audience to FanDuel Casino and showcasing the games people can play that range from Slots to Blackjack, Roulette, and so forth available on their platform. I can’t wait to spotlight all the unique offerings, such as Daily Jackpots and exclusive games available only on FanDuel Casino, and help customers better understand how they can enjoy their favorite games online.”

Last year, FanDuel appointed soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour player Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors. The athletes raise awareness of responsible play and FanDuel’s tools, including deposit limits, wager limits and time limits.