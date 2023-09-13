FanDuel names Carli Lloyd and Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors

The athletes will raise awareness of responsible play.

US.- FanDuel has appointed soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour player Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors. The athletes will to raise awareness of responsible play and FanDuel’s tools, including deposit limits, wager limits and time limits.

Lloyd and Kim will join sports radio and television personality and problem gambling advocate Craig Carton. The new ambassadors will appear in future responsible gaming content and will join the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski and Kay Adams, host of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams, in bespoke advertising.

Alison Kutler, vice president of sustainability and responsible gaming at FanDuel, said: “FanDuel remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting responsible gaming, and we’re thrilled to be rolling out this series of programming to mark Responsible Gaming Education Month. Bringing Carli and Tom on as RG ambassadors who can spread the message of safer play combined with debuting new advertising, social media content and a Front Office Sports training, highlight how we want to elevate the standard for operator efforts on responsible gaming.”

In March, FanDuel inaugurated new programmes to promote Problem Gambling Awareness Month.