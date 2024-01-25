FanDuel and Operation Hope to promote responsible gaming in Massachusetts

Operation Hope will give free financial counseling to residents throughout the state.

US.- FanDuel and Operation Hope, a non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, have announced a partnership focused on promoting financial empowerment and encouraging responsible gaming in Massachusetts.

Operation Hope will implement its Hope Inside programme, giving free financial counselling to residents in the state.

Christian Genetski, president at FanDuel, said: “Operation Hope’s work has demonstrated that when individuals have a strong foundation of financial literacy, they are better equipped to manage their spending responsibly. FanDuel is committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate, and we believe that supporting proven financial literacy programs is a natural extension of our work to promote and empower responsible gaming. Partnering with Operation Hope, a leader in the space, to help fund critical financial literacy education and providing access to financial counseling in communities across Massachusetts is the latest evolution in FanDuel’s efforts.”

Brian Betts, president and CFO of Operation Hope, added: “Hope Inside is designed to equip clients with the tools and resources required to make informed decisions about their finances. Through this partnership with FanDuel, we can help empower those who want to learn how to take control of their finances, which can ultimately lead to less stress and a higher quality of life.”

Last year, FanDuel named soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour player Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors. The athletes raise awareness of responsible play and FanDuel’s tools, including deposit limits, wager limits and time limits. Lloyd and Kim joined sports radio and television personality and problem gambling advocate Craig Carton.

The firm also appointed Alison Kutler as vice president of sustainability & responsible gaming. Kutler is responsible for accelerating FanDuel’s responsible gaming and sustainability strategy.

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $163m in December

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $163.5m in taxable gaming revenue for December. Casino wagering generated $103m and sports betting $60.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $65.8m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $23.6m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.6m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.62bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.