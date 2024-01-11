FanDuel launches Super Bowl campaign with Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski will return to the Super Bowl finale where he will attempt to kick another field goal.

US.- FanDuel, the online sportsbook and official sports betting partner of the National Football League (NFL), has signed a deal with four-time champion, Rob Gronkowski, for the 2024 Super Bowl campaign “Kick of Destiny 2.” The final game will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The campaign will see Rob Gronkowski return to the Super Bowl finale where he will attempt to kick another field goal. Fans will be able to make a free pick on whether Gronkowski will score or not, with the decisions marketed as “Make” or “Miss” through the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Fans who pick correctly will be eligible to share $10m in bonus bets. Gronkowski participated in last’s year campaign.

FanDuel executive vice president of marketing, Andrew Sneyd, said: “Last year’s Kick of Destiny campaign saw tremendous engagement from our customers as they were captivated with what would happen during our live Super Bowl commercial. With the introduction of the Make or Miss free pick function and Rob’s desire for redemption, this year will be even more exciting for FanDuel customers. Rob is an authentic embodiment of the FanDuel fan – passionate, entertaining, and trailblazing – and we’re ready to make history again.”

Gronkowski commented: “When I missed the Kick of Destiny during last year’s Super Bowl, it was devastating. I told the team at FanDuel that I knew I could do better and needed a shot at redemption this year. I’m going to show America I can make that kick, even with all the pressure of doing it live in front of the entire country.”

