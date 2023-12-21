FanDuel TV named BCL Americas basketball broadcasting partner in the US

It will stream all 52 games in the season.

US.- FanDuel TV has been named the broadcasting partner of the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCL Americas) in the US. It will stream all 52 games in the season, which began on December 13 and will conclude in April.

The league features 12 South American basketball teams. The winner secures a spot in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. This year’s edition includes teams from Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Last year, two Brazilian teams participated in the tournament’s final, with Sesi Franca prevailing over Flamengo.

Executive director for FIBA in the Americas Carlos Alves, said: “We are very honored and excited with the potential of this partnership. FanDuel is a strong brand in the US for sports, fantasy sports & online sportsbook which will allow BCL Americas to tap into new audiences and opportunities.”

FanDuel TV was launched in August 2022.

FanDuel names Carli Lloyd and Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors

FanDuel has appointed soccer player Carli Lloyd and PGA Tour player Tom Kim as responsible gaming ambassadors. The athletes will raise awareness of responsible play and FanDuel’s tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and time limits.

Lloyd and Kim will join sports radio and television personality and problem gambling advocate Craig Carton. The new ambassadors will appear in future responsible gaming content and will join the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski and Kay Adams, host of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams, in bespoke advertising.