Playtech signs deal with FanDuel to launch live casino in Canada

US.- The gambling technology provider Playtech has signed a deal with FanDuel to launch branded live casino content on its Canadian platform. FanDuel customers in Ontario will have access to casino games such as Roulette, All Bets Blackjack, Baccarat, and 7-Seater Blackjack.

It’s the first collaboration between Playtech and FanDuel. The agreement includes the provision of the Live Casino studio to other provinces in Canada if and when they regulate. Playtech has built a dedicated Live Casino studio to serve FanDuel Canada based in Riga, Latvia.

George Voyatzis, VP of commercial for Playtech, said: “It’s brilliant to see Playtech Live continue its growth in North America. Our partnership with FanDuel marks a really exciting moment for Playtech, and we look forward to delivering our Live Casino games for FanDuel and its users across Ontario. As we build more studios globally and release new content, this announcement is yet another example of Live taking over the gambling industry on a global scale.”

Dale Hooper, general manager for FanDuel Canada, added: “We are proud to be announcing this deal with Playtech, which will bring our users across Canada the highest quality Live Casino experience. The addition of the innovative FanDuel Live Casino studio has been specifically localized to cater for the Canadian market and FanDuel. This unique proposition cements FanDuel’s premium position for online casino in the North American market. The agreement marks the beginning of what is sure to be a successful and exciting partnership with one of the world’s largest game providers.”

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$14.2bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the second quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$14.2bn was wagered between July 1 and September 30, 2023. Gaming revenue was CAD$540m, a 105 per cent increase over Q2 last year but an 8.3 per cent decline from Q1.

The number of active player accounts jumped from 920,000 in Q1 to 943,000, with the average monthly spend per player account decreasing from CAD$197 to CAD$191. The report noted an increase in the number of licensed operators, from 46 to 47, while the number of gaming websites remained at 71.