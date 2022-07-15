FanDuel Group appoints Mischief @ No Fixed Address as creative agency for online casino

A debut campaign is set to launch later this year.

FanDuel has chosen Mischief @ No Fixed Address as the creative agency for its online casino business, FanDuel Casino.

US.- FanDuel Casino has named Mischief @ No Fixed Address its creative agency amid its anticipated industry expansion. Mischief will be responsible for creative duties, with a debut campaign is set to launch later this year.

FanDuel said that in comparison with its sportsbook, its casino platform appeals to broader audiences – with use by men and women about 50/50. It suggested that this would give Mischief fertile ground to create new ways to attract customers and unlock cross-sell opportunities.

Daniele Phillips, VP of Casino Brand Strategy at FanDuel Group, said: “We’re entering uncharted territory as more and more states begin to welcome online casinos. And as FanDuel Casino introduces and acquaints itself to people across North America, we want to do it in an unexpected way that is so distant from category conventions.

“This is a sector ripe for disruption. So, it’s only fitting that our agency partner specializes in blowing stuff up. Mischief is the leader of disruption and strategically powerful ideas which have proven to move business time and time again. We can’t wait to make an impact together.”

Greg Hahn, co-founder and CCO at Mischief, said: “We’re looking forward to creating an unmistakable edge for FanDuel Casino. The FanDuel team are our kind of people: savvy, strategic, and up for rocking the boat. We’re really excited to be partnering.”

The FanDuel online casino platform is currently live in four states. FanDuel sees it as critically important to long-term growth given the broader size of the addressable market and the numerous new states considering legalisation. FanDuel Casino is available on iOS, Android, and web in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia.

