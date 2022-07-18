FanDuel launches live dealer studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania

The studios are a partnership with Evolution.

US.- FanDuel Group is launching its first live dealer studios in partnership with Evolution. The studios will be based in Michigan and Pennsylvania and will be used to stream live dealer games, including blackjack and roulette, to customers in each state.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, while also operating the Stardust brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. It recently appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino.

In the newly created role, Noifeld will be responsible for supervising the company’s online casino business. Noifeld worked at Flutter subsidiary PokerStars for eight years as managing director of PokerStars Casino. He also served at 888 Casino in a variety of roles.

A few weeks ago, FanDuel and DC United opened the brick-and-mortar sportsbook at DC United’s Audi Field stadium. It’s the first such facility at a Major League Soccer stadium in the US. However, FanDuel said it has “no timetable” for a mobile sports betting launch in Washington DC.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $160.9m in May

Michigan’s igaming and sports betting revenue for May was $160.9m, a 1 per cent decline month-on-month. Gross igaming receipts totalled $127.4m, down 4 per cent from the record $132.4m reported in April. GGR for sports betting reached $33.5m, a 9 per cent increase from the $30.7m recorded in April. Of that, $22.5m was taken via online sports betting.

The online sports betting handle was $333.4m, down 10 per cent compared to April. The top three performers by handle were FanDuel, with $103.6m, BetMGM with $85.4m, and DraftKings, which reported $69m.

See also: BetMGM opens private live dealer studio in Michigan