Fanatics launches in Virginia

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched its online sportsbook in Virginia, its seventh US state. Last week, the firm went live in West Virginia.

In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. In October, it completed its acquisition of PoinsBet’s operations in New York and Wyoming a month after closing its acquisition in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, it has opened another retail sportsbook location in Ohio. This time it’s a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Virginia sports wagering handle tops $520m in September

Virginia’s sports betting handle was $520.3m in September, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 26.5 per cent compared to September 2022 and a rise from $319m in August.

Over $514.7m was wagered through mobile operators and $5.6m at Virginia’s three casino sportsbooks. Virginia currently has 16 licensed operators, which collectively won $54.1m in gross revenue. Bettors won $466m. Adjusted gross revenue was $45.6m, the second-highest total for 2023, after deducting $8m for promotions, bonuses and other allowed deductions.