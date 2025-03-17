Virginia casino revenue hits new record in February

Casino gaming revenue totalled $75.2m.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue in February totalled $75.1m, beating the previous record of $74.9m in December. Slot revenue reached $55.4m, while table games revenue was $19.7m.

Caesars Virginia reported $31.1m in adjusted gross gaming revenue, $21.5m from 1,477 slot machines and $9.6m from 100 table games. Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $24.3m: $17.4m from its 1,417 slots and $6.8m from 84 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol generated $19.7m: $16.4m from 1,484 slots and $3.3m from 73 table games.

The state collected $13.5m in taxes. Of the state tax on casino AGR, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host city. For the Bristol casino, the statute specifies that the portion of taxes reserved for the host city go to the Regional Improvement Commission (RIC).

Norfolk casino

Earlier this month, Boyd Gaming announced the appointment of Ronald “Ron” Bailey as vice president and general manager for its Norfolk casino project in Virginia. A temporary casino is set to open at the site later this year before the permanent venue opens in late 2027.

Boyd Gaming, operating through Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC, partnered with the Pamunkey Tribe to develop the casino near Harbor Park. It will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, and eight food and beverage outlets. The casino is expected to create more than 3,500 jobs.