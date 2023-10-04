Fanatics completes PointsBet acquisition in New York and Wyoming

Fanatics entered into a deal to purchase the US business of PointsBet in May.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has completed its acquisition of PoinsBet’s operations in New York and Wyoming following regulatory approvals. Fanatics last month closed its acquisition of PointsBet USA in eight states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fanatics entered into a $150m deal to purchase the US business of Australia’s PointsBet in May. As well as the states where the deal has closed, PointsBet is also live in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio, where approval remains pending. As each state becomes part of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, customers will see PointsBet rebranded to “PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience.”

Meanwhile, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has opened another retail sportsbook location in Ohio. This time it’s a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus is located at 401 North Front Street just outside Nationwide Arena. It covers more than 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp, a giant LED Video Wall and 20 TV monitors. At a preview event, Ohio sports legends Ryan Shazier and RJ Umberger placed the ceremonial first bet.