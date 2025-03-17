New Jersey gaming revenue increases in February

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations grew by 5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for February. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $484.8m in gaming revenue, up 5 per cent from February 2024 ($461.5m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotels was $203.5m, down 3.8 per cent compared to February 2024 ($211.6m). The online gaming win was $207.8m, up 14 per cent year-on-year. Sports wagering gross revenue reached $73.6m, a 8.9 per cent increase.

In terms of in-person gambling, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa won $49.9m, down 6.9 per cent; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City won $41.8m, up 1.8 per cent; Ocean Casino Resort won $32.4m, up 4.3 per cent; Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City won $18.4m, up 1 per cent; Tropicana Atlantic City won $15.8m, down 5 per cent; Caesars Atlantic City won $13.9m, down 15 per cent; Resorts Casino Hotel won $11.3m, down 6.7 per cent, and Bally’s Atlantic City won $9.2m, down 13.4 per cent.

As for internet gambling revenue, FanDuel (with Golden Nugget Atlantic City) won $44m in February, up 10.3 per cent; DraftKings (with Resorts) won $43m, up nearly 6 per cent; BetMGM (with Borgata) won $28.2m, up nearly 36 per cent; Borgata won $20m, up 22.6 per cent; Caesars Palace (with Tropicana) won nearly $14m, up 22 per cent; and Hard Rock won $9.9m, up 13 per cent.

Golden Nugget won $7m, up 27.4 per cent; Bet Rivers (with Golden Nugget) $6.9m, up 21 per cent; and Bally’s $4.7m, down 21 per cent.

Year-to-date gaming revenue stands at $1.04bn, up 1.8 per cent when compared to $1.02bn reported for the prior year-to-date period. Gross taxes were $53.3m for February 2025 and $115.4m for the year-to-date.



