Pragmatic Play to attend BiS SiGMA Americas 2025

BiS SiGMA Americas 2025 will take place from April 7 to 10 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced it is set to exhibit at BiS SiGMA Americas 2025 next month, reinforcing its commitment to the Latin American market.

Taking place from April 7 to 10 at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil, the premier event will welcome over 18,000 delegates, feature more than 300 speakers and provide an unparalleled platform for networking and industry insights.

Pragmatic Play will be exhibiting at stand N155, welcoming attendees to explore the provider’s diverse multi-product portfolio, and discuss market trends, upcoming projects, and future opportunities.

BiS SiGMA Americas has established itself as a must-attend event in Brazil, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to discuss emerging trends, regulatory developments, and cutting-edge technologies. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, gain valuable insights, and discover the future of igaming in Latin America.

As a key player in the igaming industry, Pragmatic Play continues to drive innovation and deliver top-tier entertainment experiences. This will be showcased at the fair through an exhibition under the Experiences Beyond Olympus concept, which has already captured the attention of industry leaders.

Victor Arias, VP of LatAm at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “BiS SiGMA Americas is a crucial event for the Latin American gaming industry, and Pragmatic Play is thrilled to be a part of it once again.

“Exhibiting at this prestigious summit allows the leading provider to showcase its extensive multi-product offering, engage with industry leaders, and strengthen its position as a leading force in the region.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.