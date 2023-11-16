Fanatics launches online sportsbook in West Virginia

The app is available on iOS and Android.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched an online sportsbook in the US state of West Virginia. The app is available on iOS and Android.

In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. In October, it completed its acquisition of PoinsBet’s operations in New York and Wyoming a month after closing its acquisition in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Fanatics Betting and Gaming has opened another retail sportsbook location in Ohio. This time it’s a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus is located at 401 North Front Street just outside Nationwide Arena. It covers more than 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp, a giant LED Video Wall and 20 TV monitors. At a preview event, Ohio sports legends Ryan Shazier and RJ Umberger placed the ceremonial first bet.