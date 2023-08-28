Fanatics opens new sportsbook in Columbus’ Arena District

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus has opened in Ohio in partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has opened another retail sportsbook location in Ohio. This time it’s a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus is located at 401 North Front Street just outside Nationwide Arena. It covers more than 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp, a giant LED Video Wall and 20 TV monitors. At a preview event, Ohio sports legends Ryan Shazier and RJ Umberger placed the ceremonial first bet.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “It was a great day to be a Buckeye at the Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus. Having Columbus sports legends like Ryan and RJ come out and place the first bets shows that we plan to be the premier sports viewing and betting destination in the Arena District when we open our doors to the public on Friday. The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will be a great complement to our online sportsbook experience for sports fans living and visiting Ohio.”

Last week, Fanatics opened a retail betting venue in Ohio with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. It’s located outside the Right Field District Gate at the corner of Larry Doby Way and East 9th Street.