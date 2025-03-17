Amusnet enhances partner experience with its new client portal

The platform offers a hub for accessing essential resources, game portfolios, market insights, and brand materials.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced the launch of its new Client Portal, designed to provide a seamless and efficient experience for its partners. With an intuitive interface, improved navigation, and a suite of advanced features, the platform offers a comprehensive hub for accessing essential resources, game portfolios, market insights, and brand materials.

The new Client Portal reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. Partners have instant access to the company’s full range of online casino and live casino games, including market-specific roadmaps and demo versions. The portal also includes in-depth information such as game descriptions, media packs, and a dedicated Bonus System, helping partners stay informed and competitive in the fast-paced gaming industry.

Irina Rusimova, chief commercial officer at Amusnet, said: “As a trusted provider to over 2000 operators across 35+ markets, we recognise that exceptional service extends beyond high-quality content; it’s about delivering strategic solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth. The Client Portal reinforces this approach, offering a comprehensive support system designed to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen our partners’ competitive positioning.”

Liliya Chatalbasheva, chief marketing and communications Officer at Amusnet, added: “In an increasingly digital landscape, having quick and effortless access to key business resources is crucial. Our new Client Portal has been developed to streamline processes and provide our partners with deeper insights into our products, services, and upcoming opportunities. By integrating advanced functionalities and optimising the user experience, we empower them to make more informed decisions and drive their business forward confidently,”.

A key highlight of the portal is the newly introduced Brand Section, which provides access to internal guidelines and visual assets to support brand consistency. Additionally, the clients can stay updated with the latest company news, product launches, and an expo calendar that outlines upcoming industry events where Amusnet will be present.

The Client Portal is fully optimised for desktop, mobile, and tablet devices and ensures seamless access anytime, anywhere. With this enhanced platform, Amusnet continues strengthening its support for its partners, providing them with the tools and insights needed to thrive in the evolving market.