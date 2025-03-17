Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney: A defining success in gambling regulation and industry innovation

With an unparalleled lineup of expert speakers, masterclasses, and panel discussions, the event reinforced its position as a must-attend conference.

Press release.- The Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney conference has officially concluded, marking another milestone in the evolution of gambling regulation, policy, and industry leadership. Over three dynamic days, global regulators, industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and compliance professionals gathered at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour to tackle the most pressing regulatory challenges, share cutting-edge insights, and champion meaningful industry reform.

With an unparalleled lineup of expert speakers, masterclasses, and panel discussions, the event reinforced its position as the must-attend conference for gambling regulation and compliance professionals.

Key highlights from RTG 2025 Sydney

Powerful Thought Leadership & Industry Expertise

From Michael Phelan APM’s keynote on the battle against organised crime to Bo Bernhard’s exploration of the ‘Fun Economy’, attendees were challenged to rethink conventional approaches and explore innovative solutions.

Crown Resorts CEO David Tsai led a compelling discussion on Crown’s pioneering PlaySafe solution, positioning the company as a global leader in safer gambling innovation. His insights reinforced the need for proactive, technology-driven approaches to responsible gambling and regulatory excellence.

Other high-impact sessions featured:

Titus O’Reily on the rise, fall, and resurgence of sports gambling in Australia.

Dr Ron Ben-David (VGCCC) offering an unfiltered perspective on the evolving landscape, responsibilities, and challenges facing regulators today.

Professor Alison Taylor on building an ethical corporate culture.

on building an ethical corporate culture. Brendan Thomas , CEO, AUSTRAC, on AML and financial crime risks, regulatory expectations, and the work still to be done.

, CEO, AUSTRAC, on AML and financial crime risks, regulatory expectations, and the work still to be done. Barni Evans (CEO, Sportsbet) with a walk through wagering history, acknowledging missteps and discussing the industry’s future direction.

Innovation & technology take centre stage

As technology continues to reshape the gambling sector, discussions on RegTech, AI, cashless gaming, and cybersecurity dominated the agenda. Experts including Ian Hughes, Jamieson O’Reilly, Tracy Schrans, Jay Robinson, Donata Szabo, and Elizabeth Lusk explored the risks and opportunities presented by emerging technologies, outlining how regulatory frameworks must evolve to maintain integrity while embracing innovation.

The Artificial Intelligence Panel, led by Christopher Logan from Amazon Web Services, examined AI’s role in the future of betting, compliance, and risk mitigation, sparking valuable discourse on security, privacy, and regulatory oversight.

Pitch! @ RTG – Fostering Bold Ideas and Solutions

One of the most anticipated segments of RTG 2025, Pitch! provided a platform for innovators to showcase game-changing research, technology, and compliance solutions. The event, hosted by Rob Lopez from Norths Collective, culminated in a thrilling Pitch! Challenge, where Focal Research Consultants’ Focal Go solution emerged as the winning innovation, underscoring the power of data-driven approaches in enhancing responsible gambling outcomes.

Unmatched Networking & Collaboration

RTG 2025 Sydney wasn’t just about insights—it was about connections. With networking events at iconic Sydney venues, including Dean & Nancy on 22 and Alpha, delegates forged new partnerships that will drive future collaborations and strengthen regulatory and industry ties.

Looking ahead to Regulating the Game 2026

As Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney concludes, momentum is already building for RTG 2026. The conference continues to challenge perspectives, foster innovation, and drive sector leadership, ensuring that regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders remain at the forefront of responsible gambling, compliance, and regulatory best practices.