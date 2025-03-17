Senators to propose measures to prevent fraud in Brazilian sports betting

The CPI of Integrity congressional inquiry will report this week.

Brazil.- Senators Romário de Souza Faria (PL-RJ) and Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) are due to publish recommendations on sports integrity following the launch of regulated online gambling in January. The CPI of Integrity congressional inquiry is expected to propose a ban on instant bets and severe penalties for betting fraud.

Chaired by Romário, himself a former professional footballer, the CPI of Integrity has taken feedback from sports governing bodies, club presidents and members. It’s due to submit a report on the Manipulation of Sports and Betting on Wednesday (March 19) for a senate reading.

The senators are expected to propose a ban on micro-betting, or instant bets, which includes bets on yellow and red cards, corners and other isolated in-game incidents. The investigation was influenced by the high-profile case of Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá, who was charged with match-fixing allegations by the English Football Association last year. The senators noted that micro-events in sports are easier to manipulate and believe that banning bets on such incidents would reduce the chances of corruption.

Meanwhile, the senators are also expected to recommend tough criminal penalties for athletes and facilitators involved in match-fixing and betting fraud. Athletes would risk suspension from their sports and prison sentences from four to 10 years. Facilitators would face the same penalties as well as fines. A public register of individuals and entities found guilty of match-fixing and betting fraud would be created to serve as a deterrent and to provide transparency

Other measures are likely to include requirements for mandatory cooperation between sports bodies and law enforcement agencies. The senators will also propose the creation of a permanent investigative unit within the Federal Police (PF) to monitor suspicious betting patterns and investigate allegations of match-fixing. It would work with sports governing bodies to identify possible threats to sporting integrity. Receita Federal, the national tax agency, and other regulatory bodies would oversee the collection of data from licensed operators and suppliers.

The inquiry will also recommend that sports betting platforms and advertising display warnings about the risks of gambling and promote responsible gambling. After the report is presented on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Sports and the PF will provide feedback.

Brazil Sports Commission to hold hearing on proposal for gambling advertising ban

Meanwhile, the Sports Commission (CEsp) will hold a public hearing to discuss Bill 2,985/2023, which proposes a ban on sports betting advertising, and Bill 3,405/2023, which would prohibit athletes and celebrities from promoting betting platforms. Requests for the hearing were presented by senators Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) and Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO).

Bill 2,985/2023 was presented by Styvenson Valentim (PSDB-RN), while Bill 3,405/2023 was introduced by Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) and would prohibit the advertising of sports betting by teams, athletes and former athletes, presenters, commentators, celebrities and influencers. With the approval of the request for a hearing, the bills were not voted on last week and will continue to be debated until the hearing.