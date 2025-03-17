Sérgio Floris, Sportradar: “SiGMA Americas serves as a perfect platform to explore new business opportunities and foster collaborations”

Sérgio Floris, managing director of Sportradar in Brazil, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming attendance at the SiGMA Americas 2025.

Exclusive interview.- Sportradar is one of the companies that will be showcasing at the next edition of SiGMA Americas, taking place April 7 – 10 at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil.

To find out more about the company’s presentation at the event, Focus Gaming News spoke with Sérgio Floris, managing director of Sportradar in Brazil who also revealed how important diversification will be in the newly regulated market.

SiGMA Americas takes place in Brazil just a few months after the launch of the regulated online gambling market. How has Sportradar been accompanying that launch?

The recent regulation of the sports betting industry in Brazil is a game-changer, paving the way for more structured development and significant opportunities for operators and service providers alike. This regulatory framework not only creates a more secure and transparent environment but also opens the door for sustainable growth in the sector.

We understand that adapting to a regulated market has been challenging for operators, given the complexities of KYC, compliance, and other requirements. However, we are here to support operators throughout this transition, providing guidance, resources, and essential references to ensure a smooth and successful adaptation.

Brazil is a key market for Sportradar, and our recent expansion in the country underscores our commitment to supporting its growth. We have established longstanding partnerships with major sports organizations, and we are excited about the vast potential of Brazil, which is the largest market in Latin America. As the country continues to grow, we see tremendous opportunities in the regulated gambling sector. Our goal is to provide advanced solutions that support local and international clients as the market evolves, and we are committed to playing an active role in driving the development of this dynamic industry.

How does the new office in São Paulo help provide closer support to customers?

With the opening of our new office in São Paulo, we are marking a significant milestone in our strategy for the Brazilian market and Latin America as a whole. This new office strengthens our local presence, enabling us to build stronger relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders while offering more efficient support for the development of the regulated sports betting market in Brazil.

We worked on a strategic adjustment of our team in the country, in addition to making new hires. We have assembled an excellent team, and now more than ever, we will come together to accelerate and achieve our potential, building the next step for Sportradar’s growth in Brazil.

Do you think diversification will be important in the newly regulated market?

We firmly believe that diversification and a strong product portfolio will be a key differentiator in our market. We recently introduced our igaming solutions, including casino offerings, which are a key part of our expansion strategy in the igaming sector. Given that Brazil is the largest market in Latin America, it has huge growth potential and the response from the stakeholders has been extremely positive.

How else do you think operators can stand out from the competition in the market?

The regulated market will be a key moment for the market in Brazil. Partners with a strong and diversified portfolio will be better positioned to cater to Brazilian bettors, who are passionate about all sports—especially football. By offering a wide range of options, operators can meet the high expectations of this engaged audience and maximise their market potential. Credibility is also a key in this market, and having the right partners enhances a company’s reputation, allowing it to deliver a strong and trustworthy message to the industry.

Will you be showcasing new technologies at SiGMA Americas?

The event serves as a perfect platform to explore new business opportunities and foster collaborations. It will be great to connect with stakeholders who share our vision for innovation, and the discussions further reinforced our commitment to supporting operators with our cutting-edge technology, data-driven solutions and integrity services.

We recently presented our igaming solutions to the Brazilian market during the SBC Summit Rio, boosting our commitment to delivering innovative and tailored offerings for this dynamic industry. We will be reinforcing the presentation of these solutions to a new audience at SiGMA.

Our executives from all areas will be at our stand, ready to showcase our comprehensive range of solutions, including sales strategies, player engagement and retention, integrity, and anti-match-fixing services, among many others. This also includes our partnerships division, which I come from and continue to lead—most recently announcing a landmark five-year partnership with the Brazilian Volleyball Confederations (CBV) that is unique in the country and is expected to take the sport to a new level through data analysis and technology.

I look forward to seeing everyone at the Sportradar stand at SiGMA.



