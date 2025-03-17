Gamzix unveils its latest release, Tiger Pot: Hold The Spin

The new title is an Asian-themed slot to be conceived to boost engagement.

Press release.- Gamzix has launched Tiger Pot: Hold The Spin, an Asian-inspired slot designed to captivate players with its thrilling features and rewarding gameplay. This high-volatility slot, inspired by the tiger’s strength, offers the chance to trigger a dynamic Bonus Game, win up to 10,000x the bet, and step into an immersive world of mysticism and fortune.

Featuring new animations, engaging mechanics, and a richly detailed atmosphere, Tiger Pot: Hold The Spin is a must-have for operators seeking to enhance retention and maximize player engagement.

With golden pots, ancient symbols, and the majestic presence of the roaring tiger, Tiger Pot: Hold The Spin transports players to a realm filled with legendary folklore and high-stakes excitement. Smooth animations, captivating visuals, and a meticulously crafted soundscape—featuring clinking coins, the whispers of nature, and the deep voice of a tiger shaman—heighten the immersion, ensuring each spin feels like a journey through an Asian fairy tale.

The base game

This 5-reel, 3-row slot with 10 fixed pay lines is packed with features that boost engagement and profitability:

Bonus game – Land three bonus symbols on reels 1, 3, and 5 to unlock a high-energy round where each new symbol locks in place, resetting the spin counter and increasing potential wins.

Collect symbol & progressive coin upgrades – Gather all Coin values on the reels while each activation increases new Coin values, encouraging extended play.

High volatility & 10,000x max win – Ideal for players who enjoy high-risk, high-reward gameplay, making it a prime addition to any casino’s slot selection.

With an RTP of 96 per cent, multiple RTP versions, and support for 18 localizations, the game is optimized for global markets, supporting all currencies and social casino standards.

A must-have for operators & players alike

Gamzix said: “With its bold tiger spirit, golden fortune pots, and engaging hold the spin mechanic, Tiger Pot: Hold The Spin delivers a powerful and visually stunning slot experience. Featuring progressive coin upgrades, immersive design, and thrilling gameplay, this title is set to become a top choice for casinos aiming to keep players engaged and coming back for more.”