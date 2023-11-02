Virginia sports wagering handle tops $520m in September

Bets were up by 26.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $520.3m in September, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 26.5 per cent compared to September 2022 and a rise from $319m in August.

Over $514.7m was wagered through mobile operators and $5.6m at Virginia’s three casino sportsbooks. Virginia currently has 16 licensed operators, which collectively won $54.1m in gross revenue. Bettors won $466m. Adjusted gross revenue was $45.6m, the second-highest total for 2023, after deducting $8m for promotions, bonuses and other allowed deductions.

The state claimed slightly more than $7m worth of tax receipts, lifting the year-to-date total to $49.8m. That is $19.8m ahead of last year’s first three quarters.

Casinos in Virginia

Casino gaming revenue at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia in September totalled $51.9m. All three of Virginia’s casinos reported month-over-month revenue declines compared to August.

Slots generated $38.9m and table games $12.9m. Statewide, slots represented about 75 per cent of total adjusted revenues, compared to 25 per cent for table games. The three casinos paid a combined $9.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.