Fanatics appoints Gregg Winiarski as chief legal officer

Winiarski has spent the last two years working in an advisory role for Fanatics.

Winiarski will oversee legal affairs, including the betting and gaming division and the commerce and collectibles businesses.

US.- Fanatics has named Gregg Winiarski as its new chief legal officer. Winiarski will oversee legal affairs, including its betting and gaming division and the commerce and collectibles businesses.

Winiarski has spent the last two years working in an advisory role for Fanatics. Previously, he was executive vice president and general counsel for technology and media business IAC. He has also worked as an associate with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin said: “I’m thrilled to have Gregg join our team as chief legal officer for the entire Fanatics global enterprise. Gregg is an incredibly strategic legal executive with deep expertise that spans more than 20 years across M&A, regulatory and compliance functions. He will be an invaluable asset as we scale our collective businesses to become the leading digital sports platform for fans worldwide.”

Winiarski commented: “I’m excited to continue my journey with Fanatics. During my time as an advisor to the company, I witnessed first-hand the limitless potential we have to create the ultimate digital sports platform. I am eager to support the entire organization as we look for ways expand and enhance the end-to-end fan experience.”

Earlier in the year, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, announced the appointment of Hank Couture as chief operating officer (COO). Couture develops strategies as the Fanatics Sportsbook launches nationwide in the US in mid-2023. He reports to Fanatics Betting & Gaming CEO Matt King.

Fanatics Sportsbook has launched beta testing in Massachusetts.

Fanatics, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet join responsible gaming coalition

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet have joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

The operators have elaborated 12 responsible gaming principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts that will provide guidance for future endeavours. Each operator has developed reports on their activities that align with each of the principles.