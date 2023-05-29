Fanatics Sportsbook launches beta testing in Massachusetts

Eligible customers will receive a code to gain access to the Fanatics Sportsbook

US.- Fanatics Sportsbook has launched beta testing in Massachusetts, the operator’s third state for mobile wagering after Ohio and Tennessee.

The firm said in a press release: “Beginning today, Fanatics customers in Massachusetts will be contacted by Fanatics Betting and Gaming to join the extended beta testing program for the Fanatics Sportsbook. Eligible customers will receive a code to gain access to the Fanatics Sportsbook and non-Fanatics customers can download the app on iOS and Android to join the waiting list.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) unanimously voted in favour of awarding an operations certificate to a company.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet have joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

MGC reports Massachusetts casino and sports wagering revenue for April

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported $101m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering for April. Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $63.9m, MGM Springfield $23.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m.

The MGC reported that $579.2m was wagered on sports through in-person and online sports bets. Of that total, $566.2m was wagered online and $13m at casinos. Approximately $58.9m in taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR) was generated across the six mobile/online sports wagering licensees and the three in-person licensees for the month of April.