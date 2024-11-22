Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $142.5m in October

Casino wagering generated $94.2m.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $142.5m in taxable gaming revenue for October, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year and 13.9 per cent from September 2024 ($165.5m). Casino wagering generated $94.2m and sports betting $48.3m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $57.8m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.1m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.3m.

The sports betting handle was $748m, up 30.8 per cent from $571.8m last year and 10.2 per cent from September. Some $735m was bet online and $13m at casinos. DraftKings reported $383.3m and FanDuel $215.5m. The Commonwealth has collected $197.54m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR. Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile sportsbook. They are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet were licensed in the Commonwealth from February 2023 to early 2024 but did not renew their licences following the one-year temporary licence period.