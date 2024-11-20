Amusnet unveils its latest release, “10 Bulky Fruits”

Amusnet invites players to “get ready for a juicy, fruity, and exciting experience,” in its latest video slot.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled this colourful and captivating addition to its online casino portfolio, 10 Bulky Fruits. According to the company, the game grants players a real “fruit bouquet – juicy, bulky, and tasty. It is not an ordinary fruit slot but a dazzling, energetic, and exciting game.”

10 Bulky Fruits is a 5-reel, 10-fixed paylines video slot that offers vivid gameplay, epic sound effects, and a variety of features. “Keep an eye out for the Clover Wild Symbol and its great rewards – it appears on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reel. The Star and the Dollar are the shiny Scatter symbols boosting the winnings,” shared Amisnet.

10 Bulky Fruits video slot tempts with entertainment and a variety of lucky symbols.