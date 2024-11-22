Weekend Conversation Corner – November, 22

Welcome to the newest installment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we delve into the week’s top headlines that have captured global interest. As we break down the flurry of events into a concise summary, we will discuss the key stories that have impacted the narrative, influenced policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we filter through the information overload and provide a condensed overview of the week’s important developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s ever-changing world.

The Dutch government is considering stricter regulations on gambling, with a private members’ bill proposing a ban on all gambling ads and introducing limits on deposits and play time for online casinos. The bill also aims to update the national self-exclusion scheme and require operators to contribute more to gambling-related healthcare programs. Critics argue that current regulations are insufficient in protecting players from harm. Despite these proposed changes, some operators are already exiting the Dutch market due to a planned increase in gambling tax. Lawmakers emphasize the need to protect young people from the dangers of gambling and address the social impact of the industry.

The Federal Public Service of Justice in Belgium has granted extraordinary powers to tackle unlicensed gambling operations, allowing any relevant party to file a complaint with the Brussels Commercial Court. Private entities can also take legal action against unlicensed operators. The court president has up to eight working days to decide on granting an interim order against bad actors. The Belgian Gambling Commission will hold an online education session to inform about the updated rules. A report highlighted the need for more funding for the Commission to enforce rules and combat illegal gambling sites. The report also pointed out inconsistencies in enforcing the ban on gambling advertising and operational challenges faced by the Commission. The Belgian Association of Gaming Operators is advocating for raising the minimum age for lottery in Belgium to align with the new minimum age for gambling on other products.

The CEO of Germany’s federal gambling regulator, the GGL, has praised the success of their collaboration with Google in combating advertising for unlicensed gambling in Germany. Ronald Benter stated that there has been a decline in unlicensed gambling adverts on Google following a policy update in September. The GGL aims to further restrict advertising opportunities for illegal gambling providers, including those using SEO strategies. The Halle Administrative Court upheld the GGL’s decision to block a Swiss payment provider from processing transactions for unlicensed gambling operators. The GGL has received 1,500 tip-offs from the public related to online gambling, showing the public’s support in combating illegal gambling. The regulator remains optimistic about further discussions with Google to implement additional measures to curb illegal gambling advertising.

The CEO of the British gambling regulator expressed concerns about player complaints regarding restrictions and account closures during his annual briefing. Andrew Rhodes outlined the regulator’s priorities for 2025, emphasizing the need for improved industry compliance. He highlighted issues such as high-velocity spending and volatility in assessment outcomes. Rhodes also warned about the challenges posed by complex tech stacks resulting from mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, he addressed the importance of transparency in account closures and withdrawals, urging operators to provide clear explanations to consumers. The Gambling Commission is expanding the GamProtect data-sharing system to help identify and protect vulnerable consumers. Rhodes also provided updates on the regulator’s actions against illegal gambling, including issuing cease and desist notices and removing harmful URLs.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered a ban on using social benefits for gambling in the upcoming regulated online gambling market. The court has amended articles to prohibit the use of welfare funds for gambling and also proposed banning gambling advertising to under 18s. The market is set to launch on January 1, 2025, with operators from the grey market allowed to continue during the transition. The National Association of Games and Lotteries supported the move, with operators agreeing to ban gambling with credit cards. The Supreme Court is also set to rule on the constitutionality of the regulated online gambling framework in Brazil, with stakeholders defending the market’s potential revenue contribution. Head of the Brazilian gambling regulator emphasized the importance of the regulated market to prevent illegal gambling.