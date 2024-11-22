EGT Digital shortlisted in 5 categories of BEGE Awards 2024

The event will recognise individuals and companies for their outstanding contributions to the gaming industry.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on November 27 at Club Black & White, in Sofia.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud to be among the finalists in five categories of the BEGE Awards 2024. This year’s edition of the prestigious annual competition will be held on November 27 at Black & White Club, Palms Royale Sofia Complex. For the 15th consecutive year, the event will recognise individuals and companies for their outstanding contributions to the gaming and entertainment industry.

Burning Hot Instant, one of the newest offerings in EGT Digital’s ever-growing portfolio of games, is among the shortlisted titles in the Online Game of the Year category. It is also one of the latest additions to the top performer Clover Chance. Although it debuted only two months ago, Burning Hot Instant immediately became players’ favourite with its mystery jackpot and numerous rewards.

X-Nave, EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform, is a contender in the Online Platform of the Year category. The product earned the nomination thanks to the fact that it provides operators with the technology and tools they need to build and maintain a successful online business. The X-Nave platform includes four main modules: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. Each module can be part of the complete solution or function independently, allowing seamless integration with developments of third-party providers.

Another prestigious nomination for EGT Digital is in the Online Provider of the Year category, recognising its wide range of igaming products and services. The company’s games are extremely popular in a number of markets around the world, where players appreciate their fascinating design, high winning chances, and many attractive bonus features. The X-Nave platform is becoming the preferred choice for an increasing number of operators who want to guarantee their business’ long-term success and sustainable development.

The company is a finalist in the Sports Betting Platform of the Year category as well. EGT Digital’s Sportsbook solution, part of X-Nave’s Sport Product, offers everything operators need to secure a competitive bookmaker position. It includes advanced betting, in-depth statistics, different bet types, back-office tools, a variety of jackpots, and 24/7 technical and trading support. It is provided with powerful management tools that allow betting sites to create personalized content and increase player engagement.

The last category for which EGT Digital has been nominated is Innovative Product of the Year, with its 360-degree retail betting solution. This product covers both software and hardware aspects of the business, including the design and management of devices, the company’s omnichannel solution, sports betting, lottery games, vouchers, online deposits, and commissions. Constantly evolving, EGT Digital’s 360-degree retail betting solution continues to add new tools and options for improving user experience.