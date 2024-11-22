Pennsylvania regulator fines video gaming terminal operators

The PA Gaming Control Board has fined two operators a total of $70,000.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC), issuing fines totalling $70,000 against video gaming terminal licensees

TA Operating was fined $37,500 for a failure to have a Board-credentialed employee present at the VGT room at its Harrisburg store located at 7848 Linglestown Road. Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores was fined $32,500 for the same issue at its Carlisle store at 1165 Harrisburg Pike.

VGT establishments are required to have at least one Board-credentialed employee on-site supervising the VGT area when the games are available for play. Meanwhile, the PGCB approved recommendations by OEC for the placement of 17 people on its Involuntary Exclusion Lists. This includes five who left minors unattended at a casino and four for committing fraud using igaming sites.

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $496.6m in October. That’s a 2.8 per cent increase compared to October 2023, but a 7 per cent decrease compared to September. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $209.1m.