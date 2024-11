Gaming in New Jersey: revenue reaches $499.8m in October

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for October. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $499.8m in gaming revenue, up 2.6 per cent from October 2023 ($487.1m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotels was $208.7m, down 8.5 per cent compared to October 2023 ($228.1m). The online gaming win was $213.6m, up 28.1 per cent year-on-year, setting a new record. Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $77.5m, reflecting a 16 per cent decrease when compared to October 2023.

In terms of in-person gambling revenue, Borgata won $53.4m, down 6.1 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $40.8m, down 1 per cent; Ocean won $32.8m, down 24 per cent; Tropicana won $17.6m, up 7.4 per cent; Harrah’s $15.7m, down 11.5 per cent; Caesars $15m, up 4.1 per cent; Resorts $12m, down 9 per cent; Bally’s $11.4m, down 7.8 per cent; and Golden Nugget $9.6m, down 20 per cent.

When internet and sports betting money is included, Borgata won $106.1m, up 5.8 per cent; Resorts $88.7m, up 19 per cent; Golden Nugget $76.7m, up 25 per cent; Hard Rock won $55.1m, up 6.2 per cent; Ocean $39m, down 19 per cent; Bally’s $23.1m, up 17.2 per cent; Tropicana $17.7 million, up 9.1 per cent; Harrah’s $15.8m, down 10.6 per cent; and Caesars $15.2m, up 1.5 per cent.

Year-to-date gaming revenue stands at $5.22bn, reflecting a 9.3 per cent increase from the prior year-to-date period.