Gaming StartUp Challenge 6.0 will be showcasing the future of gaming at BEGE

Press release.- The Gaming StartUp Challenge 6.0 is set to take centre stage at the BEGE Expo on November 27th, bringing together five innovative startups—Roni Games, Ubitrack, FightScout, Kuki App, and 2Play1.

Each company will present its groundbreaking solutions to a jury of industry leaders, competing for the prestigious title and opportunities to accelerate their growth.

BEGE is the largest gaming and entertainment industry event in Eastern Europe, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Held on November 27-28 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, it serves as a hub for innovation, networking, and technological advancements. The event gathers key industry stakeholders, from manufacturers and operators to startups, fostering growth and collaboration across the sector.

Innovation Capital, Southeast Europe’s leading pre-seed venture capital fund, is a key partner of the Gaming StartUp Challenge 6.0. With over 180 portfolio companies and investments of up to EUR 1 million per startup, Innovation Capital allocates over 5% of its budget to gaming and entertainment, supporting scalable ideas across various sectors.

The winner of the Gaming StartUp Challenge 6.0 will be announced on the first day of the expo, gaining access to mentorship, industry leaders, and vital resources.