1spin4win releases Lucky Jane in Egypt Win Spins: the latest addition to its collection of adventure-themed slots

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the release of Lucky Jane in Egypt Win Spins, the latest addition to its collection of adventure-themed slots. This game invites players to join the fearless explorer Lucky Jane as she guides them through the rich and mysterious world of ancient Egypt in search of big rewards.

In Lucky Jane in Egypt Win Spins, Lucky Jane, the highest-paying symbol in the game, leads players on a treasure-filled journey across the iconic symbols of Egyptian mythology, including the protective eye of Horus, a powerful scarab, the legendary pyramids, and golden Coins. Just three golden Coins are enough to trigger the Bonus Spins round, which is at the heart of the Win Spins mechanic.

During the Bonus Spins, players receive ten free spins where Coins with values ranging from x1 to x100 appear on the 5×3 reels, paying out on any position. The more Coins a player collects, the bigger the potential payout! Players can also uncover the Minipot Coin to win the x100 Minipot or gather 15 Coins to unlock the coveted x1,000 Megapot.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, commented: “With Lucky Jane in Egypt Win Spins, we’ve combined the richness of Egyptian mythology with a new gameplay mechanic that allows players to gather rewards as they go. The Win Spins mechanic works hand in hand with the theme, ensuring that every spin brings players closer to unlocking larger payouts and deeper adventure.”