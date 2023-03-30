Fanatics, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet join responsible gaming coalition

The coalition was founded in 2022 to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet have joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

The operators have elaborated 12 responsible gaming principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts that will provide guidance for future endeavours. Each operator has developed reports on their activities that align with each of the principles.

The coalition’s work includes launching responsible gaming tools and sites the appointment of responsible gaming ambassadors, including Craig Carton and Amanda Serrano, and work with former New York Giant Amani Toomer and former New York Knick Charles Oakley to promote responsible gambling.

It has also etablished research partnerships with institutions including the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, the Division on Addiction of the Harvard Medical School, and the ICGR Sports Wagering Research Fund. It has partnered with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and received RGCheck accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council.

Rachel Kasper, SVP of legal and compliance of PointsBet US, said: “PointsBet is proud to join the Responsible Gambling Coalition to continue bolstering our commitment to this important topic. Responsible gambling is a core priority for our business and requires meaningful collaboration with all stakeholders, inclusive of operators competing within the same markets, to promote this aspect of our industry and ensure safe practices are followed.”

Anthony D’Angelo, Sr. manager, responsible gaming for Fanatics Betting & Gaming, added: “We are proud to collaborate and partner with our industry colleagues. We are committed to the 12 responsible gaming principals and providing our fans tools and resources to enjoy our products.”

Danny Crook, SVP of operations at Hard Rock Digital, commented: “Hard Rock Digital is pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with our fellow operators to promote and maintain an industry-wide atmosphere of responsible gambling. We’re committed to serving our players with educational tools, resources, and support to ensure a safe and enjoyable online gaming experience.”