Fanatics names Hank Couture as chief operating officer

The Fanatics Sportsbook plans to launch nationwide in the US mid-year.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting division of the Fanatics digital sports platform, has announced the appointment of Hank Couture as chief operating officer (COO). Couture will develop strategies as the Fanatics Sportsbook launches nationwide in the US in mid-2023. He will report to Fanatics Betting & Gaming CEO Matt King.

Couture served at delivery app DoorDash, where he oversaw the company’s US Marketplace. He most recently served on the executive management team as a vice president, hacvng joined the company in 2016. Prior to DoorDash, Couture served at Goldman Sachs, where he worked on the equity trading floor in derivatives structuring.

Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “We are excited to add Hank to our leadership team as COO. Hank’s experience in building one of the largest marketplaces in the U.S. is exactly the type of person we are looking for at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, and as our new COO, his impressive track record of success will provide us with valuable insight as we build a sportsbook that is easy to use, trustworthy and more rewarding for sports fans.”

Couture said: “This is an exciting opportunity to build something from the ground. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in building DoorDash to the sports betting industry and help build something that exceeds expectations for our customers.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has opened a retail sportsbook at the NFL FedExField Stadium, Maryland, in partnership with the Washington Commanders. The new sportsbook covers 5,000 square feet and offers eight betting windows and 21 self-service betting kiosks.