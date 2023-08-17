Exacta Systems in deal with Interblock for HHR electronic table games

Exacta Systems has signed a deal with Interblock to launch electronic table games powered by the Exacta Connect HHR system.

US.- Exacta Systems, a provider of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) products, has announced the first electronic table games (ETG) to be powered by the Exacta Connect HHR system. The launch is in partnership with Interblock, a developer and supplier of electronic table gaming products. Interblock’s roulette ETG products will be the first to incorporate Exacta’s HHR system.

Jeremy Stein, chief executive officer and president of Exacta Systems, said: “Exacta’s open-architecture software, unmatched technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to customer service will enable us to integrate Exacta Connect with Interblock’s ETGs seamlessly. This transformation will maintain the award-winning gameplay that has made Interblock’s game library the top choice among Casino Operators and Roulette enthusiasts worldwide.”

John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock, added: “At Interblock, our goal is to build a company synonymous with innovation and leading table game technology. Our partnership with Exacta creates a unique offering within the HHR sector, taking two innovative companies and combining our best practices to further expand the HHR sector by the end of this year. We are excited to partner with Exacta and to have the ability to deliver this unique gaming experience.”

In March, Exacta Systems launched Everi’s first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire. Everi Holdings’ games include Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe, Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin’ Gems Deluxe, which are available now on Exacta Connect.

In 2022, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. Initially, it went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.