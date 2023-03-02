Exacta Systems launches Everi games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino

Exacta Systems has announced the launch of Everi’s first Historical Horse Racing games at the New Hampshire venue.

US.- Exacta Systems has announced the launch of Everi’s first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire. Everi Holdings’ games include Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe, Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin’ Gems Deluxe, which are available now on Exacta Connect.

In 2022, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. Initially, it went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.

Ross O’Hanley, chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems, said: “Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi’s first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua. These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi’s dynamic library of award-winning games.”

Dean Ehrlich, executive vice president & games business leader for Everi, added: “Everi’s agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players.”

In January, Exacta Systems signed a new partnership with Wyoming Downs, an operator of fourteen off-track wagering locations in Wyoming. The firm provides the horseracing operator with its game systems. Wyoming Downs owns and operates live horse racing and simulcast off-track facilities in the state. It is the only privately owned racetrack in Wyoming.

Exacta Systems has also entered a licence IP agreement with gaming technology supplier Bluberi. The firm uses Bluberi’s content to provide more Historical Horse Racing (HHR) offerings.

New Hampshire sets new sports betting revenue record in January

The New Hampshire Lottery reported record gross gaming revenue from sports betting in January. Revenue was $12.3m, up by 53.8 per cent year-on-year and 47.7 per cent from December 2022. The figure surpassed the previous monthly record of $9.1m set in October 2022.

The state saw $97.2m in wagers, up 6.8 per cent compared to December 2022 but down 2.4 per cent year-on-year. Consumers wagered $75.2m online and $21.9m at retail sportsbooks. Online sports betting generated $8m in revenue while retail sportsbooks contributed $4.3m. New Hampshire collected $5.6m in taxes.