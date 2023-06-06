EveryMatrix awarded World Lottery Association security standard

In addition to WLA-SCS Level 2, EveryMatrix is ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certified.

EveryMatrix has been granted World Lottery Association Security Control Standard 2020 (WLA-SCS:2020) Level 2 certification, one of only a select few B2B technology providers to receive this distinction.

Press release.- EveryMatrix has announced it has been granted World Lottery Association Security Control Standard 2020 (WLA-SCS:2020) Level 2 certification, which represents the most complete and comprehensive certification standard for lottery and sports betting operators and their suppliers.

This achievement follows a rigorous audit carried out by GLI, which EveryMatrix successfully passed.

The standard features 21 controls for lottery technology suppliers, incorporating the use of cloud hosting for lottery gaming systems, as well as controls for privacy and application security.

As part of the certification audit, EveryMatrix’s platforms for both iLottery, sports betting and iGaming were assessed, and no non-conformities were found.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “Security is a top priority for EveryMatrix and achieving compliance with this rigorous standard is proof of our commitment to our existing and future WLA customers”.

In addition to WLA-SCS Level 2, EveryMatrix is ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certified. These three certifications are a testament to its capabilities as a technology supplier, as well as its steadfast commitment to security, quality, reliability, and customer service across all facets of its business.

EveryMatrix has won several World Lottery Association (WLA) and European Lotteries (EL) agreements in the last few years including Norsk Tipping (Norway), OPAP (Greece), National Lottery (Malta), Veikkaus (Finland) and most recently with Hungarian gaming and lottery operator Szerencsejáték, one of the largest contracts in its 15-year history.