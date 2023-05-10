EveryMatrix takes real-time player personalisation to next level powered by Future Anthem

Both companies combine real-time technologies to improve player experiences with Future Anthem’s Amplifier AI.

Press release.- Future Anthem, the pioneering AI and data science powerhouse, has signed a platform partnership to supply its real-time personalisation product Amplifier AI to leading iGaming software provider EveryMatrix.

Built to personalise the player experience for everyone, Amplifier AI humanises anonymised transactional data with machine learning to enable real-time personalisation across the player journey.

EveryMatrix will deploy the revolutionary real-time technology within CasinoEngine, its leading iGaming integration and productivity platform, alongside its sophisticated promotional and player management capabilities.

With Amplifier AI, EveryMatrix will be able to offer its customers and their players AI-driven personalised player journeys, game recommendations, and marketing engagement offers to improve retention and conversion, all with the speed and unmatched velocity of real-time intervention.

This partnership initially focuses on casinos and reinforces the EveryMatrix commitment to build the highest quality iGaming products. By combining the strong promotional and technical capabilities of its platform with Future Anthem’s unique algorithms and metadata, the collaboration is expected to improve player retention, satisfaction, and revenues for EveryMatrix’s portfolio of customers by offering personalised entertainment experiences for players in real-time.

EveryMatrix Casino CEO Stian Enger Pettersen said: “This partnership represents an important step for the EveryMatrix platform as we harness the power of AI and invest in real-time technologies to provide our clients and their players with hyper-relevant and automated actions. Future Anthem is a leader in real-time personalisation with broad capabilities that are fast to integrate – they were a natural choice for us as we continue our efforts to deliver the best player experience possible.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim said: “Platform features play a critical role in EveryMatrix helping its operator customers grow, so it’s important that they integrate the latest technologies to facilitate improvements and innovation. From the moment I first met the EveryMatrix team and had exposure to the full potential of their platform, it was clear they would be a great partner to leverage the power of Amplifier AI, in real time – I’m confident that great things will come from this collaboration.”

