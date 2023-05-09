EveryMatrix JackpotEngine gains MGA approval

The product creates an incentive for players to remain loyal to a brand.

EveryMatrix’s JackpotEngine gamification solution receives MGA approval, allowing integration with Malta-licenced brands, boosting acquisition and retention rates, and enabling full compliance in regulated markets.

Press release.- EveryMatrix gamification solution JackpotEngine, which provides brands with the power to add a configurable jackpot layer to any game, has received Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) approval.

MGA approval will enable EveryMatrix to offer and integrate its innovative product to potentially hundreds of Malta-licenced brands.

JackpotEngine, integrated via EveryMatrix productivity platform CasinoEngine, is a complete Jackpot Management System that allows operators to seamlessly create, configure and control their own jackpots for any selection of games across any casino vertical and player segment significantly boosting acquisition and retention rates.

The product boosts acquisition and creates an incentive for players to remain loyal to a brand for increased retention and lifetime value. Each game round offers additional excitement with more chances to win for prolonged game sessions.

Game round and bet size uplift

A comparison of game session metrics for two like-for-like EveryMatrix customers examining games before and after they were assigned to a JackpotEngine-powered jackpot has shown extremely positive results, with the number of rounds per session increasing 25 per cent and 11 per cent and the average bet amount climbing 30 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

Built for regulated markets JackpotEngine offers the possibility to remain fully compliant where traditional bonusing is either limited or not an option.

Operators have complete control over the selection of games where a jackpot is offered as well as player segmentation, winning probability, seed amounts, winning cap, contribution distribution, and the split of contribution funding between operators and players, while also accessing real-time monitoring and reporting of jackpot transactions.

Stian Enger, head of CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix, said: “The testing we’ve done in the first phase of release has shown exceptional uplift in-game rounds, session times and bet size so we’re confident JackpotEngine will be a game changer.

“I’m delighted with the MGA approval and this will significantly boost the product’s rollout in the months to come.”

JackpotEngine is available to EveryMatrix operators either via CasinoEngine, or pure B2B aggregation solution SlotMatrix and its entire library of content, including 140+ integrations from 250+ game studios across multiple verticals.