Endorphina to attend G2E Asia Singapore

Endorphina has recently announced it will be part of G2E Asia Singapore on August 24-26.

Press release.- Endorphina lands in Asia to show all its products and latest launches at G2E Asia Singapore.

The company’s bright and international team will be eager to meet new and familiar faces at G2E Asia at Endorphina’s designated stand B1113.

Growing steadily each year, Endorphina has a portfolio packed with over 100+ catchy and thrilling games. The event will be the perfect excuse to learn about the latest news from the leading B2B online slots game provider which has recently been shortlisted at the SBC Awards in the category of Employer of the Year. The leading B2B online slots game provider has achieved industry recognition at the highest level.

This year, SBC Awards will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional in Barcelona.

The company stated: “This year is our 10th anniversary as a company, a remarkable opportunity to celebrate together in person. We’re looking forward to spreading and sharing endorphins with you all!”

Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) is a renowned iGaming event and a must for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry. G2E offers a one-stop platform for industry professionals around the globe to network, source new products, and collaborate with one another to further develop the industry and gain deeper insights.