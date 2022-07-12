Endorphina has been shortlisted as Employer of the Year at SBC Awards 2022

This year’s SBC Awards will take place on September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional, Barcelona.

The leading B2B online slots game provider has been nominated in the category of Employer of the Year for the SBC Awards 2022.

Press release.- Endorphina is excited to announce that they have been shortlisted at the SBC Awards in the category of Employer of the Year. The leading B2B online slots game provider has achieved industry recognition at the highest level.

This year, SBC Awards will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional in Barcelona.

The SBC Awards recognise the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers from across all the major disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. The winners of all 45 categories will be selected by independent judging panels of industry leaders.

Endorphina’s team would like to thank SBC for this “unique and thrilling opportunity”. They also said they will be eagerly waiting for the results and invite everyone to stay tuned with them.

