Endorphina strikes a new partnership with PepperMill Casino

Press release.- Endorphina, the leading online slots game developer, has just partnered up with PepperMill Casino which has a great influence in Belgium and the Netherlands. We can expect this to be a promising partnership as Peppermill Casino can provide a colourful and thrilling portfolio of new slots to their players and Endorhina can expand its presence to a wider array of players in these regions.

Anthony Rus, Director at PepperMill Casino, shared a few words on the new partnership: “Innovative brands like PepperMill Casino need innovative partners like Endorphina to enforce the market potential. That’s what makes this partnership great.”

Lohith Chittajallu, Endorphina’s Sales Manager, also shares thoughts on the collaboration: “At Endorphina, we are always happy to welcome new partners into our family. This time, we have achieved this milestone by linking up with one of the most innovative brands in the iGaming Industry – Peppermill Casino. All our selected titles for Belgium players will soon be available at Peppermill Casino and we are quite excited to be partnering with them.”

