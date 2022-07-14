Endorphina launches Egyptian-themed slot

Find the hidden treasures in Endorphina’s Egyptian-themed slot.

Press release.- Endorphina‘s newest slot takes place in Ancient Egypt, where players can eagerly explore the special age with great possibilities to win big. Stories of abundance, wealth, and power swarm through this Endorphina slot, and lucky players have the opportunity to create that rich life all for themselves.

The slot features the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and notable Julius Caesar himself to help players along the way uncover some hidden riches buried within the pyramids.

Gretta Kochkonyan, Endorphina’s Head of Account Management, shares a few words on the new release: “Half of the year already passed and we are ready to show you the world of Ceasar and Kleopatra. Enjoy Endorphina’s 10th anniversary with the first Egyptian game named Glory of Egypt. There will be mechanics where scatters triggers free spins and retrigger them again also during the free spins. The Scatter also acts as a wild symbol and can substitute other symbols.”

This Egyptian slot machine has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 paylines. Players can easily come across the gorgeous Wild symbol – Cleopatra and our Scatter as the blazing ship. A persuasive Bonus Pop feature helps players make the most of their spins, as there are many Egyptian symbols dancing on the reels. 10 Free Games are also triggered by 3 scatter symbols if players can land them. There’s also a possibility to risk it all in an Egyptian-themed Risk Game.

Endorphina hopes players will take this chance to uncover some of its ancient riches inside their newest Glory of Egypt slot.

Play online and try to create a life filled with wealth and treasures: https://endorphina.com/games/glory-of-egypt

