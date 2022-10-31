Endorphina releases its newest foresty slot, Lumber Jack

It is a 5-reel 3-row slot game with 10 paylines.

Press release.- Perfectly fitting for the autumn season in preparation for winter, Endorphina has released its newest slot: Lumber Jack.

As the story goes, it takes place deep in the woodlands where two skilled lumberjacks compete to win the title “greatest lumberjack of the lands.” Every day, they would tirelessly chop wood, convinced each would be the winner.

However, the smaller one prevailed due to his determination in each swing. Now the time has come for a new winner to be declared. Will you be able to master your swings and chop your way to victory?

Gretta Kochkonyan, head of account management at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new release: “I am happy to announce the new release of our Lumber Jack slot. Try it yourself and catch the scatters – the luckiest player will have the chance to win up to 20x in the sweet bonus game by unlocking winning multipliers! Go ahead and give it a spin in your favourite casinos”

It is a 5-reel 3-row slot game with 10 paylines. Amongst the symbols on the reels, players will come across the handsome lumberjack, which acts as the Wild.

Wild substitutes for all symbols, except Scatter and multipliers. The 3 forest trees act as a Scatter. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. The Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

