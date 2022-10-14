Endorphina joins forces with SuprNation

Endorphina continues to expand and has recently partnered with the iGaming company SuprNation.

Press release.- Endorphina isn’t slowing down, as they’ve just partnered up with the highly innovative iGaming company – SuprNation. A partnership to this degree can only bring benefits, as SuprNation is a multi-award-winning operator and Endorphina is a leading player in online slot creation.

Endorphina will soon be able to offer its top-performing games to SuprNation’s audience, and SuprNation will be able to increase its portfolio and begin to feature Endorphina classics.

Rashad Karimov, sales manager at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new partnership: “I am excited that our new and top-performing games such as Hell Hot 100, Cyber Wolf, and Dynamite Miner will be available to the players at SuprNation brands: Voodoodreams, Duelz, and Nyspins. We expect strong results.”

Rasmus Hammar, casino manager at SuprNation, also comments: “As an innovative, creative, and user-experienced focused iGaming company, we strive to bring only the best to our players. Therefore, we strongly believe that Endorphina’s unique top-notch slot games will be well matched with the taste of our players. We are looking forward to having a long-term, fruitful cooperation with Endorphina.”