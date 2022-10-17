Endorphina announces a new partnership with MerkurXtip Serbia

The company will continue to expand in Serbia and bring more joy and thrills to players there.

Press release.- Endorphina, the leading online slots game provider, has partnered with MerkurXtip, a prominent gaming operator based in Serbia.

The company is excited to see this new partnership unfold, as it will surely bring mutual benefits to both parties involved. Endorphina will continue to push forward in its expansion in Serbia and bring more joy and thrills to players in this region. As for MerkurXtip, they’ll be able to provide their players with top-tier Endorphina classics.

Rashad Karimov, sales manager of Endorphina, shared a few words on the new partnership: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with MerkurXtip Serbia.

“With a strong market position and colourful portfolio, MerkurXtip will allow us to bring more joy and entertainment to Serbian players with a wide variance of games such as Hell Hot 100 and 2022 Hit Slot.”

Nenad Aleksić, head of online business at MerkurXtip, also stated: “This partnership further solidifies Merkurxtip’s place as a gaming operator that continues to push the boat with innovative gaming experience with original content through a wide range of exciting casino games now available on our platform.”