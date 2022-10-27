Zdenek Llosa: “Our participation at every SiGMA event is how we can materialise our product”

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, spoke exclusively with Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming presentation at SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- SiGMA 2022 will be held from November 14-18 in Malta and Endorphina will be present to show its latest products and innovations.

Additionally, Endorphina is teaming up with SiGMA with their iGaming FUN RUN, a dashing 5Km to be held on November 14.

To discuss this and other topics, Focus Gaming News interviewed Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina.

What do you expect from this edition of SiGMA?

We have worked very closely with SiGMA, including special iGathering events dedicated to local operators. We are always pleased by how well-organized every event is. We are counting on a massive event, gathering industry professionals looking forward to reconnecting with old friends and partners and creating new connections and business opportunities for the upcoming 2023.

Be sure to stop by our enticing stand at S47, and spin our fantastic wheel of fortune to win insane prizes!

What does it mean to meet the iGaming industry and visitors at such an important event?

It means having the right conversations with the right people at the right time. Our participation at every SiGMA event is how we can materialize our product and the approach we have towards our partners as we display our upcoming news to the industry.

“We are very excited to find out what’s new, to form new connections, and what SiGMA has prepared for this edition.” Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina.

What can visitors expect to see from Endorphina at the expo?

We expect to close the year with a total bang! After a long year of multiple trips worldwide, new market entries, and more than 20 new games, we look forward to showing visitors our progress and multiple news. We are also very pleased to announce our 5k marathon in Malta – FUN RUN at SiGMA Europe. Spots are already running out, so be sure to register your place in advance here (https://share.hsforms.com/1cxlpt9toQH6Zx3aNUBbItA3s9oo). As you can see, we’ve got so much in store for Malta next November!

How was your experience at SBC Barcelona Summit, in September?

We were very pleased with the results achieved during the last edition of the SBC Barcelona Summit; not only has the number of attendees increased, but the overall quality of the event has excelled, making Barcelona one of my top destinations. Therefore, I want to express my gratitude and congratulate the organizers for such a pleasant experience!

What can you tell us about the round table panel on the India market entry you were part of?

Being part of the round table panel was a great experience for our team. Sharing valuable time and opinions with experts in the industry is always rewarding for us and we thank the organizers and the panellists for the opportunity and information shared.

After expanding in Spain and different countries in Latin America, such as Colombia and Argentina, are you planning to sign new partnerships in Spanish-speaking regulated markets before the end of 2022?

Our product has increased in popularity. We’ve also created a lot of awareness throughout the year with multiple partnerships we have concluded during 2022. We are very thankful for the feedback from partners and players, reinforcing the trust and reliability of our games.

We have planned new partnerships to be announced across multiple regional markets so more players can look forward to playing Endorphina games very soon!

Are you planning to launch new slots before the end of the year?

We are always working on new titles. In a few days, we plan to release Mongol Treasures II, a sequel to our well-known Mongol Treasures slot, where we try to show the players a taste of real Mongolia. Will you be able to stay focused and hit the bullseye? About future games, I cannot say much, but we have a big surprise with upcoming games this and the following month, so be sure to stay tuned for more on our website www.endorphina.com