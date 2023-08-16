Endorphina enters a partnership with Senator Casino Croatia

Endorphina and Senator Casino partner to bring innovative slots to Croatia.

Press release.- Endorphina has officially entered a partnership with Senator Casino in Croatia. Endorphina has always aimed to create unique and innovative slots, while Senator has always been committed to providing exceptional gaming experiences, making this collaboration a perfect fit.

Holding a strong presence in over 27 regulated markets and releasing one groundbreaking slot after the other, Endorphina will definitely help Senator Casino enrich its game portfolio.

Rashad Karimov, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, said: “With its decades of market experience, Senator Casino brings its vast knowledge to the igaming industry, and we believe that our diverse portfolio of games such as Chance Machine and Lucky Streak series, as well as our newly released AI-designed Joker RA, will bring a truly epic experience to their players.”

On the other hand, Senator is a leading casino operator with a very strong presence in Croatia that will undoubtedly help Endorphina strengthen its position in the Croatian market.

In the words of Dražen Jablan, director of Senator Croatia: “We are thrilled to team up with Endorphina, whose commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional gaming experiences aligns perfectly with our own values. This collaboration will enable us to enhance our offering and cater to the evolving preferences of our players.”