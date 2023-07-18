Endorphina releases a brand-new title – Giant Wild Goose Pagoda

The software provider just announced the release of a very innovative title.

Press release.- For the past few months, Endorphina has been releasing games left and right, even summoning the courage to use the help of AI for one of their latest releases. Now, the renowned online software provider has just announced the release of yet another innovative title – Giant Wild Goose Pagoda.

The slot features 5 reels, 4 rows, and 50 paylines, along with features such as Free Spins and Sticky Wilds. Looking at the graphics of the slot, it’s becoming very clear why Endorphina’s games are ranking so high on the market.

Endorphina launches its greenest slot game

“Spin the reels within the lush and limitless vegetation, in the new and vibrant slots game.” That is the proposal that Endorphina brings to the players after the launch of its title, Green Slot.

In Green Slot, players must search for hidden four-leaf clovers for good fortune. With each spin, a variety of classic symbols, sparkling crystals, lucky sevens and juicy fruits will dance across the reels, tempting players with their promises of big rewards. Those precious clovers are the key to unlocking untold treasures.

This 3-reel, 3-row slot with 5 fixed paylines features a bright green emerald acting as a wild symbol, substituting for all symbols. Matching symbols must be on enabled paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the far left.

The 2x multiplier is applied as long as all the same symbols appear on the reels simultaneously. Players can even double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game.